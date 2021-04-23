Man missing after day hike in Upper Yosemite Falls area

Ralph Elliot, 51, is described as just under 6 feet tall with a muscular build. He has blue eyes, a beard, and long graying hair that he often keeps in a bun.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities are on the lookout for a man who left for a day hike in the Upper Yosemite Falls area on Thursday and never returned.

According to a Facebook post by Yosemite National Park, Ralph Elliot is believed to have been hiking to the Upper Yosemite Falls overlook and Eagle Peak.

Elliot is 51 years old, standing approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall with a muscular build. He has blue eyes, a beard, and long graying hair that he often keeps in a bun. Park officials say he was wearing Earth-toned casual clothing.

Rescuers are in a hurry to find Elliot because they say he “may be exhibiting emotional distress and suicidal ideation.”

Anyone with information regarding Elliot’s whereabouts is asked to call 209-372-0216 during business hours, or Yosemite Dispatch at 209-379-1992 after hours.

