MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has pleaded guilty to intentionally starting a fire that burned more than 20 square miles in the mountains east of Los Angeles.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that 33-year-old Brandon McGlover pleaded guilty to two counts of arson and was sentenced to 12 years and four months in state prison.

Prosecutors say the Temecula man was previously charged with nine counts but seven were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Prosecutors say one of the fires started by McGlover destroyed seven homes. The Cranston fire chased thousands of residents from the Idyllwild area of the San Jacinto Mountains last July.

A message was left for McGlover's attorney Joseph Camarata.

