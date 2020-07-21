Man rescued after boat bursts into flames on Lake Tahoe

A US Coast Guard unit stationed at the lake also responded after the unidentified 43-year-old man’s 26-foot Cobalt boat caught fire near Dollar Point.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Good Samaritan is being credited with rescuing a man whose boat erupted into flames on Lake Tahoe, Monday evening.

A US Coast Guard unit stationed at the lake also responded after the unidentified 43-year-old man’s 26-foot Cobalt boat caught fire near Dollar Point. By the time crews arrived, the Good Samaritan had already rescued man, who was the only person on the boat at the time the fire started.

“It’s unfortunate the fire escalated so quickly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class TJ Mines, a boatswain’s mate at Station Lake Tahoe.

It is unclear what caused the fire. A Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection crew managed to extinguish the blaze. Unfortunately, the vessel still sank. The depth of the water where the boat caught fire was about 21 feet, officials said.

The rescued boater did not suffer any injuries.

“We’re just happy we were able to assist the owner with no injuries and that Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection arrived on scene when they did,” Mines said.

Officials said the sunken boat held 40 gallons of fuel. No information has been released on what environmental impacts the sunken vessel might have.

An urgent marine information broadcast was been sent out to notify other boaters about the submerged vessel. Vessel Assist has been contacted to salvage it.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: