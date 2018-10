A men set his parents' house on fire while trying kill some spiders with a blowtorch, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The department says the man was house-sitting for his parents when he decided to kill the spiders, living on the side of the home. The flames from the blowtorch made their way to the attic from a small crack in the side of the house.

No one was hurt, but the first caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the home.

