Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

"The vehicle was parked in a location that made no sense," the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook the man was found Tuesday, June 8, at a vineyard in Santa Rosa by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked along the 2800 block of Piner Road.

"The vehicle was parked in a location that made no sense," the Facebook post reads.

Then, the deputy found a hat, which lead him to a man.

Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man, who told the authorities he likes to take pictures of engines of old farm equipment.

"After a thorough investigation which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery," the Facebook post says.

The man required medical treatment, but is expected to make a full recovery. Deputies did not arrest the man, however the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will recommend trespassing and drug related charges.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10