Manteca truck driver arrested on murder charge after deadly crash in Arizona

Police say the driver hit three vehicles waiting at a stop light, sending his vehicle and one other into a building

PARKER, Ariz. — A truck driver from Manteca is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault after a multi-vehicle accident in Parker, Arizona.

According to the Parker Police Department, it happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Police say they responded to an accident with four passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle on California Avenue. Their initial investigation found the driver of the commercial vehicle was going north when he collided with three vehicles stopped at a red light.

After the crash, all the vehicles went through the intersection and into the parking lot of a gas station. The commercial vehicle and another car crashed into the building and caught fire, while a third vehicle hit a boulder and flipped onto its roof and a fourth vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

One person was killed in the accident and several others were significantly injured.

Police say the driver of the commercial vehicle, Karan Singh of Manteca, left the scene of the accident and was later found. He was taken to the hospital before being booked into the La Paz County Jail on suspicion of murder and eight counts of aggravated assault.

Police suspect Singh was impaired at the time of the accident.

