This March’s full moon is causing a later Easter celebration

Landing just two days before the spring equinox, billions must wait for the next full moon to arrive.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Easter is determined by the first full moon after the spring equinox. This full moon in March is called the “Worm Moon” in the farmer’s almanac, occurs this year on Mar. 18, just 2 days before the start of spring.

The Easter date range must also occur between Mar. 22 and Apr. 25.

The Pew Research Center reports there are approximately 2.3 billion Christians making up a third of the world's population. It’s a date determination still using the Julian Calendar rules set in the days of Julius Caesar, but those dates are changed to reflect now the current calendar system, the Gregorian Calendar. The Gregorian Calendar was adopted to reflect the actual time it takes for the earth to orbit the sun.

The next full moon, known as the Paschal Moon, or the full moon after the start of spring, occurs this year on Saturday, Apr. 16th. The next day, Sunday, Apr. 17, is Easter day.