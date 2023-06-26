Report: 390 hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation in California

The numbers are based on information between 2021 and 2022 and were presented in the "State of Pride Report"

CALIFORNIA, USA — Monday marked eight years since the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office tweeted that was when the Supreme Court affirmed the basic right for every American to marry who they love.

"As forces of hate seek to undo this progress, California stands with the LGBTQ+ community as we proudly defend the right to live freely," the governor's office said.

However, according to the "State of Pride Report" issued by California's Attorney General, between 2021 and 2022 there were more than 390 reported hate crime events motivated by sexual orientation here in California. It's an increase of 29%.

45 reported crimes were motivated by anti-transgender beliefs in 2022, an increase of 55%.

"We need people to speak up, make donations, volunteer and be part of changing the world," said David Heitstuman, CEO of the LGBT Community Center.

The report reveals nearly half of all gay youth seriously considered suicide in 2022. The Sacramento LGBT Community Center offers free counseling and community support groups.

"There are a lot of people that are suffering and still in need, especially after these last several tumultuous years from COVID, political unrest and attacks against LGBTQ people, increase in hate crimes and racial injustices," said Heitstuman.

Attorney General Rob Bonta also tweeted as the state commemorated the landmark Obergefell ruling.

"As we commemorate the landmark Obergefell ruling, we also recognize that the fight for LGBTQ+ rights continues. We cannot and will not allow bigotry to turn back the clock," he said in the Tweet.

