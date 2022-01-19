Marshall Medical Center in Placerville to become the state's COVID-19 surge hospital

Marshall Medical Center typically provides 111 patient beds, but is preparing to expand an additional 45 surge beds to provide in patient care, if necessary.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The Marshall Medical Center in Placerville announced it will begin onboarding staff in partnership with the state next week to prepare for a potential surge in Omicron variant cases, and to continue providing for the much needed general healthcare needs in the county.

The hospital typically provides 111 patient beds, but is preparing to expand an additional 45 surge beds to provide in patient care if necessary, said Siri Nelson, president and ceo of Marshall Medical Center.

The beds would expand the hospitals ability to continue population health and routine care. This could allow the hospital to continue responding to emergencies, elective procedures and screenings without disruption. This is part of a massive statewide effort to strategically deploy much needed healthcare staff.

The California Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) confirmed last week actions to support the state healthcare delivery system during the unprecedented surged.

“The state is supporting 171 facilities statewide with over 2,600 staff statewide, at this point in the surge, the hospital burden is occurring statewide and the state is adjudicating resources accordingly,” said Sergy (Esam) El-Morshedy, a spokesperson with the EMSA.

About 40 health staff will be provided to Marshall Medical Center as a part of the state’s latest effort.

While the Omicron variant is typically resulting in more mild cases, people are contracting the virus in larger numbers than previous surges and some are being hospitalized, said Dr. Martin Entwistle, associate chief medical officer for the Marshall Medical Center.

The hospital’s drive through clinic and nurse helpline have seen a rise in patients and have been exceptionally busy in recent weeks, Entwistle said. His hospital is being mostly stressed by staffing and supply shortages, specifically coronavirus testing.

“For the last three of four weeks we’ve been on a knife edge every day, do we have enough staff to man the beds, to provide the services, to provide the care at the level we need for the people that are coming in and seeing not just COVID cases but surgeries and other chronic conditions,” he said.

During the pandemic, Marshall Medical Center has seen the highest staff turnover rate than it has in its 60 year history, Nelson said. Despite a long history of retention, her hospital staff have left at rates on par with some reports nationally which estimate about 20% of healthcare workers left their jobs since the pandemic began.

Healthcare workers have been stressed to the max since the pandemic began. Many healthcare workers are struggling with depression and burnout, likely leading to the high turnover rates, said Carmela Coyle with the California Hospital Association.

The help being provided by the state, will position the hospital to continue providing much needed health services for folks in the area. The hospital may be called on to help the region or other hospitals across the state if they are overrun.

Elective procedures and health screenings that may have been postponed or delayed during the pandemic, could contribute to a lower quality of health for anyone who has had to do so, Entwistle said. The hospital hopes to continue providing their general services in the event the Omicron variant leads to hospitalizations.

El Dorado County hospitals are currently treating 13 patients as of Wednesday afternoon, according to state data. Eleven of which are being cared for at the Marshall Medical Center.