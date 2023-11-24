Stand-up comic Matt Rife announces shows in Sacramento, Wheatland

Matt Rife has shows in Indio, Fresno, San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Santa Rosa, San Jose, Wheatland, Sacramento and Oakland.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Stand-up comedian Matt Rife announced he's going on a world tour with 10 stops in California.

Rife's world tour has more than 100 shows throughout 2023 and 2024. He shared a promo video of his tour on social media featuring Ashton Kutcher as a genie.

The 27-year-old started performing when he was 15, opening for acts like Dane Cook and Ralphie May. Rife has gained massive popularity through his viral content on TikTok, gaining more than 14 million followers and more than 2 billion views collectively.

The world tour is scheduled to kick off this July in the U.S. and end in Europe in October 2024. Matt Rife will also perform in Canada and Australia.

California Shows

Indio: September 1, 2023, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Find tickets HERE.

Fresno: September 28, 2023, at William Saroyan Theatre. Find tickets HERE.

San Diego: September 30, 2023, at San Diego Civic Theatre. Find tickets HERE.

Riverside: October 1, 2023, at Fox Performing Arts Center. Find tickets HERE.

Los Angeles: November 24, 2023, at Dolby Theater. Find tickets HERE.

Santa Rosa: November 29, 2023, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Find tickets HERE.

San Jose: November 30, 2023, at San Jose Civic. Find tickets HERE.

Wheatland: December 1, 2023, at Hard Rock Live. Find tickets HERE.

Sacramento: December 2, 2023, at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Find tickets HERE.

Oakland: April 12, 2024, at Paramount Theatre. Find tickets HERE.

