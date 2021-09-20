Mayor Steinberg joins Biden-Harris new homelessness initiative launch

It's a new initiative slated to 'forge' a new beginning to house people experiencing homelessness nationally, according to HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Mayor Darrell Steinberg joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge and other leaders across the country to discuss the launch of a homelessness initiative.

The Biden-Harris Administration is launching an initiative called "House America," a federal initiative spearheaded by HUD's secretary. Its goal is to address the homelessness crisis currently plaguing America.

Mayor Steinberg's office told ABC10 on Monday that "House America is also an opportunity to collaborate with national partners on innovative solutions for housing."

“It will take all levels of government working together to bring all Americans indoors to safe, dignified spaces,” Mayor Steinberg said in a news release Monday. “I’m proud to join Secretary Fudge on House America to ensure that Sacramento continues to be a leader by using American Rescue Plan resources to house people experiencing homelessness.”

Mayor Steinberg mentioned his newly released Master Plan to rein in on the unhoused community of Sacramento during his remarks at the launch event.

The Mayor's office said Steinberg has committed to Secretary Fudge to urge our congressional delegation to pass the Biden administration's Build Back Better Agenda which will provide unprecedented investments into affordable and supportive housing.

Leaders across America are tapping into funds from the American Rescue Plan to fix the homeless problems they are currently dealing with in their communities.

