Families fight medical malpractice in California after losing loved ones

“I don’t know how you go from three years of ‘she has migraines, you’re going to have to accept that’ to dying of liver failure," said Sandy Perez.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A California mother is on a mission to make sure no family faces the heartbreaking experience that is losing a child to medical malpractice.

Sandy Perez lost her 17-year-old daughter who she says suffered from migraines. Her daughter, Jordan Perez, died shortly before her 18th birthday.

“For her freshman year of high school she was homebound. She was in and out of the hospital the entire school year,” said Perez. “She ended up dying of liver failure. I don’t know how you go from three years of ‘she has migraines, you’re going to have to accept that’ to dying of liver failure.”

She joined the Patients for Fairness Initiative that resulted in Gov. Gavin Newsom signing Assembly Bill 35 into law to modernize the state's medical malpractice system.

The AB35 legislation increases the existing $250,000 cap on non-economic damages and provides for future increases to account for inflation.

The legislation establishes two separate caps, depending on whether a wrongful death claim is involved. In a wrongful death case, the cap increases to $500,000. Each January 1st thereafter, this cap increases by $50,000 until it reaches $1 million. If the medical malpractice case does not involve wrongful death, the cap starts at $350,000, and increases each year by $40,000 until it reaches $750,000.

“There was a compromise which resulted in the assembly to increase the caps for new cases filed Jan 2023. So anyone who is in current litigation or previous,” said Perez. “They’re not eligible for the new cap. So Jordan’s life is not as valuable as other people might be starting the beginning of this year.”

Her husband Anthony Perez says he still can’t believe his little girl is gone.

“It was me and her against the world. She would hold my hand from when she was little until she was 17. She would hold my hand in the hospital…it’s hard because you don’t have that anymore. That love.”