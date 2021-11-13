x
Remains found in California forest identified as missing man

The Mendocino County Sheriff's office said Saturday a DNA analysis and forensic dental exams led them to identify David Neily.

MENDOCINO, Calif — Human remains found in a Northern California forest last year have been identified as those belonging to a man reported missing for more than 15 years.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's office said Saturday a DNA analysis and forensic dental exams led them to identify David Neily. He was 69 years old when he was reported missing by his family in 2006. Investigators later found his vehicle before the case went cold. 

Authorities say there was no evidence of trauma when they examined the remains. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Neily's disappearance is ongoing.

Read the full AP story here.

