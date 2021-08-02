Merced County Jail escapee arrested; two still at large

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 6, after deputies received a call for a suspicious car in Livingston, Calif.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A fourth person who escaped the Merced County Jail at the beginning of the year has been found and arrested.

According to a Facebook post by the Merced County Sheriff's Office, Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 6, after deputies received a call for a suspicious car parked in the area of Westside Avenue and Robin Avenue in Livingston, Calif. They recognized Coronado as one of the passengers and immediately took him into custody.

Two men, Jorge Barron, 20, and Manuel Allen Leon, 21, remain at large.

The six men, according to law enforcement, escaped from the Merced County Jail on Sunday, Jan. 10 by reaching the roof of the jail and using a homemade rope to climb down.

Coronado has been charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.

The United States Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 per escapee for information that leads to their arrest. The reward was increased from the prior $5,000 per escapee. Authorities said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, they said people should call 911 and avoid approaching them. Anyone with information can call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or visit the following link: https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.htm.

