Brother of man suspected of kidnapping, killing Merced family arrested

MERCED, Calif. — The brother of the man suspected of kidnapping and killing the family in Merced has been arrested, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Alberto Salgado was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail Thursday night on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.

Deputies said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36) and the baby's uncle Amandeep Singh (39) were taken against their will from their trucking business near South Highway 59.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said previously he thought someone else was involved.

“I believe that he had someone else with him and at least helping him do some of the things. As far as the homicide itself, we are going to let the evidence take us where it needs to take us,” Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said.

Jesus Salgado was booked into jail on Oct. 6 and is suspected of killing the family. Jesus Salgado was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with the family that “got pretty nasty,” Sheriff Warnke said.

Relatives of the slain family told investigators Jesus Salgado sent angry text messages or emails about a year ago after working with their trucking business, Warnke said.

