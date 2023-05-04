This mom's son died in a distracted driving crash. She's making sure he didn't die for nothing.

"If I can save at least one from every single group that I go and talk to, then I know that Michael didn’t die for nothing."

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — A Sacramento mother is on a mission to save lives during Alcohol Awareness Month and Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Michael Alvarado was just 18-years-old when he lost life. He was driving drunk and also distracted when he dropped his phone. When he reached down to pick it up, he slammed into a tree.

“When Michael died, his future died," said Chella Alvarado, Michael's mother. "I’ll never see him graduate from college. I’ll never see him get married. I’ll never have grandbabies from him. His future died when he died.”

Alvarado now speaks to teenagers across the area about alcohol awareness.

"We’re in the room with sometimes over 1,000 kids, and if I can save at least one from every single group that I go and talk to, then I know that Michael didn’t die for nothing,” said Alvarado.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), every 45 minutes someone is killed in a drunk driving crash.

“It tugs at the heart strings, and these aren’t just numbers," said Lori Bergenstock, with MADD. "These are people. They are sons. They are daughters. They are wives. They are husbands.”

MADD has a simple message: the safest choice is to plan ahead and designate a non-drinking driver.

Michael's mother and father said they look forward to the day they can see their son again in heaven.

"I tell my husband, he better hope you get there first because if I get there first, I’m going to kick his a** first and then I’m going to him a hug,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado said this tragedy happened back on December 30, 2004, but it still feels just like yesterday. She said it changed the family forever.

WATCH ALSO: