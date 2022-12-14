Michael Harding found dead in Kentucky

On Nov. 8, Thomas O'Donnell, a 60-year-old from Napa, was arrested in Sacramento in connection with the death of Michael Harding, according to police.

KENTUCKY, USA — Michael Harding, the ex-husband of now-deceased CHP commander Julie Harding, was found dead in Kentucky in September.

Kentucky State Police responded to reports of a man who died inside a house on Glasgow Road in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Police said Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, was found dead with gunshot wounds on Sept. 26.

Because the case crossed several jurisdictions, Kentucky State Police partnered with the FBI, along with other law enforcement agencies in Kentucky, Tennessee, and California.

On Nov. 8, Thomas O'Donnell, a 60-year-old from Napa, was arrested in Sacramento in connection with the death of Michael Harding, according to Kentucky State Police. He was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on suspicion of killing Michael Harding.

He is in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is set to be extradited back to Kentucky, police wrote in a press release.

There were few details about the relationship between Michael Harding and Thomas O'Donnell. Harding's death is under investigation.

