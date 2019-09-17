MORENO VALLEY, Calif — A student was significantly injured in a fight at a Southern California middle school.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department press release says the student remained in critical condition Tuesday.

The department says the fight occurred Monday afternoon at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley.

Two other juveniles who are also students at the school were arrested for investigation of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

Both were booked into juvenile hall.

The department says no further information will immediately be released due to the ages of all involved.

