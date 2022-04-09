2 women killed in Mill Fire identified

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard from Weed and 65-year-old Lorenza Glover from Weed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEED, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has identified the two women killed in the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County.

Deputies identified the victims as 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard from Weed and 65-year-old Lorenza Glover from Weed.

"The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims of the Mill Fire," deputies wrote in a Facebook post.

The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the Roseburg Forest Products Co. facility in Weed. Hundreds of people fled as the fire spread, destroying 107 structures and damaging 26 others. On Sept. 12, deputies lifted all evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire.

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘: MILL FIRE FATALITIES The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has positively identified the two confirmed... Posted by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022