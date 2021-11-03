Missing Bakersfield man's vehicle found near Snow Park in Tuolumne County

Eduard Martinez Perez, 31, went missing in the Snow Park area of the Stanislaus National Forest on Friday, Mar. 5.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are turning to the public for help in finding a Bakersfield man who went missing in the Snow Park area of the Stanislaus National Forest on Friday, Mar. 5.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a trailhead at Snow Park for a suspicious vehicle. They later determined the vehicle belonged to 31-year-old Eduard Martinez Perez.

Days of searching the area by the TCSO, along with rescuers out of Contra Costa and Marin counties and the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, turned up nothing.

Investigators say Perez last told family and friends he was heading to Montana.

If you have any information about Perez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 209-533-5815.

