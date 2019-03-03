Eight-year-old Leia Carrico and 5-year-old Caroline Carrico have been found safe and have been reunited with their family, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department.

The sisters were found safe 1.4 miles south of their Benbow, Calif. home, not far from Richardson Grove State Park.

"How they were out there for 44 hours is amazing," said Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal. "But it shows the resilience of people who grew up in this community. These girls have a definite survival story to tell, we can't wait to hear it."

The number one concern now is dehydration. The department said the girls were found in good spirits, but dehydrated and cold. Sheriff Honsal said they are doing well after a hot meal and some fresh, warm clothing.

The girls were trained in outdoor survival through 4-H, but it is still unclear if that training contributed to their survival during the 44-hour period.

In addition to the National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard, more than 100 law enforcement officers, assisted in the search for the two young sisters who went missing from their Northern California home on Friday, March 1.

Over the weekend Sheriff William Honsal said eight-year-old Leia Carrico and 5-year-old Caroline Carrico went missing after their mother said they could not go out for a walk.

Sheriff Honsal described the search area — about 200 miles northwest of Sacramento — as vast, rugged and rural and the conditions as cold and sporadically rainy.