Missing Colorado child could be in California, CHP officials say

CHP officials believe that Liam Sweezy was kidnapped by his mother, Nikki Sweezy, on June 26.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Highway Patrol is alerting the public that a child who officials believed was kidnapped from Aurora, Colorado by his mother could be in California.

CHP officials said Liam Sweezy, 12, was last seen on June 26 at about 12:34 p.m. wearing a green shirt and green shorts. His mother Nikki Sweezy, 31, who police officials believe took the child, was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

CHP officials said Liam could be in the following counties: Sacramento, Stanislaus, Yolo, San Joaquin, Kern, Kings, Tulare, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial or Butte.

Liam is described as 5-foot-5, weighing about 135 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Nikki is a described as the same height, weighing about 160 pounds and having brown hair and green eyes.

They could be driving a light blue 2012 Honda Fit with the Colorado license plate BVV937.



Officials said to call 911 if you see Liam or Nikki Sweezy.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter