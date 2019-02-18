EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — UPDATE Feb. 20:

The body of 49-year-old Brooke Harris was found in a vehicle parked at a local church in El Dorado County, authorities confirmed Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched after a caller reported seeing an unresponsive woman in the car. First responders pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

There is no evidence of foul play, a sheriff's office press release stated. Harris' next of kin have been notified. An official cause of death is still under investigation.

Original:

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Brooke Harris, 49, has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 14. She was last seen in El Dorado Hills.

Harris is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Her vehicle is a 2015 gray Toyota Highlander with California license plate 7KDC011.

If you have any information about Harris' location, contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department at 530-621-6600, extension 304.

