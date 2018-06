Authorities have safely located an Elk Grove man considered to be “at risk”.

Jonathon Potter, 25, was located safe by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, an Elk Grove Police spokesperson announced, just before 6 p.m.

According to the original release, Potter last left a note on his girlfriend’s door around 10 a.m. The content of the note was not disclosed.

Again, Potter has been located and he is safe.

