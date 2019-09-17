CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department found a man who went hiking Monday morning and was missing for nearly a whole day.

Nicholas Smith, 31, started hiking around 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in Upper Bidwell Park, according to the Chico Police Department. A friend reported Smith missing at 5:15 p.m. and police began a search immediately.

Police said they found Smith's vehicle in the park and was not able to reach him on his cell phone. Crews searched for Smith Monday night until the early hours of Tuesday morning. The search resumed again at 5 a.m. Tuesday with new crews, K9 officers, a helicopter, and specialized search and rescue equipment, police said.

Smith was found Tuesday afternoon in good health. Butte County Sherriff's officials then transported Smith via helicopter to reunite with his family and friends. The Chico Police Department were assisted in the search by Chico Fire and Rescue and Butte County Search and Rescue Team.

The Chico Police Department wants to remind the community that they should always plan their hiking trips, notify family and friends of the plan, keep their phone charged and pack plenty of food and water.

