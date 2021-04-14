x
Missing hiker found safe in mountains near Los Angeles

The hiker sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search-and-rescue teams hoped avid hikers could identify the location.

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a hiker missing near Southern California’s Mount Waterman was found safe. 

Rene Compean was airlifted to safety after being located Tuesday near the Chilao campgrounds. Compean, of Palmdale, did not need to be hospitalized. Sheriff’s officials had asked hikers with experience in the San Gabriel Mountains to help locate the 45-year-old man, who was reported missing Monday. 

Compean had sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search-and-rescue teams hoped avid hikers could identify the location. It wasn’t immediately known where exactly the photo was taken or whether it helped lead to Compean’s rescue.

