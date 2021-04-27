Missing man found disoriented in Yolo County field next to burned car

Yolo County Sheriff's officials did not say how long the man was in the field or how the car was lit on fire.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sonoma County man was found disoriented next to his burned vehicle in a Yolo County field after he was reported missing, according to Yolo County Sheriff's officials.

On April 24, farmworkers found the man, who was reported missing for at least two days, in a field near County Roads 36 and 106. The man drove the car into the field after he learned that he was lost.

The burned car was found nearby.