Missing skier last seen Christmas Day at Truckee ski resort

Last recorded scanning his pass at Northstar California Resort on Christmas Day, 43-year-old Rory Angelotta has yet to be found since a search team was dispatched.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The search for experienced back country skier Rory Angelotta continues on Monday after he was last recorded checking in with the Northstar California Resort in Truckee on Christmas Day.

Angelotta's last scanned his pass at the ski resort at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 25, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, and a search team began working the case that same night. According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Angelotta was suppose to meet friends for dinner, but never showed.

"An emergency ping on Angelotta’s phone last showed a short call made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off. Angelotta’s vehicle was also found parked in the Northstar parking lot," the Facebook post says.

Crews continued searching Monday at 8 a.m., says the county sheriff's office. But with heavy snow fall hitting the area and closing portions of both Highways 80 and 50 through Tuesday, the search team faces limited visibility and worsening weather conditions.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who might have known Angelotta or his last location to contact them at 530-886-5375.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9