Missing snowboarder rescued near Sugar Bowl

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A search and rescue team safely located a snowboarder who went missing between Mount Lincoln and Coldstream Canyon, in the Truckee area near Sugar Bowl, on Thursday.

The Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team was called out after the snowboarder was reported missing. Rescuers were met with extremely adverse conditions brought on by the powerful winter storm moving through Northern California. The rescue was further complicated by the approaching nightfall.

Two teams were involved in the rescue; one team started in the Mount Lincoln area and the second started below in the Coldstream Canyon area on snowmobiles, with the plan to meet up in the middle.

Rescuers found the missing snowboarder just before midnight, miles deep into their search. Everyone was safely back home before sunrise, according to TNSAR.

The rescuers did not say in what condition they found the snowboarder nor did they say if that person needed to be hospitalized due to exposure.

