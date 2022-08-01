Monkeypox in Northern California: Current cases in Sacramento, Placer, Solano and Stanislaus counties

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As of July 28, the state of California was reporting 786 probable and confirmed monkeypox cases statewide.

According to health officials, monkeypox, a flu-like virus in the same family as smallpox, is rarely found in the U.S.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases is fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

According to the CDC, the first human case of monkeypox was discovered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus has since been tracked on several continents and transmission rates are continuously being investigated by the CDC.

In Northern California, some counties have seen both possible and confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Placer County: 1 case of monkeypox

1 case of monkeypox Sacramento County: 43 cases of monkeypox

43 cases of monkeypox Solano County: 6 cases of monkeypox

6 cases of monkeypox Stanislaus County: 1 case of monkeypox

These numbers are updated daily and may not necessarily reflect the current number of cases in the county.

How is monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox is spread mostly through close or intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox, according to the CDC.

Should I get a monkeypox vaccine?

The monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, is available for people who are at a higher risk of contracting monkeypox and meet at least one criteria. Some of the criteria include having tested positive for an STI in the past three weeks, having two or more sexual partners in the past three weeks, and others.

Sacramento County Public Health occasionally gets doses of the vaccine. To date, public health has received a total of 2,620 doses of Jynneos. The next allocation is for 578 doses.

Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics:

Additional clinics will be scheduled as the vaccine supply increases.

Pucci's Pharmacy: 3257 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento is by appointment only

More information about monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.