Evacuation order in place following brushfire in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A brushfire near Highway 1 in Monterey County has lead to an evacuation order for those in the area.
Monterey County Office of Emergency Services announced the evacuation order Friday night. It's not known how long it will remain in place.
According to the evacuation order, those in the areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek are asked to leave immediately.
According to Caltrans District 5, "Highway 1 is now closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel."
Monterey County Office of Emergency Services added that an American Red Cross Shelter will be available at at Carmel Middle School for those being displaced.
ABC10 has reached out to CalFire for information, we have not heard back as of writing.
This is a developing story.