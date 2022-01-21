x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Evacuation order in place following brushfire in Monterey County

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services announced the evacuation order Friday night. It's not known how long it will remain in place.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A brushfire near Highway 1 in Monterey County has lead to an evacuation order for those in the area.

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services announced the evacuation order Friday night. It's not known how long it will remain in place.

According to the evacuation order, those in the areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek are asked to leave immediately.

Palo Colorado Fire Evacuation Order/Orden de Evacuación del Incendio Palo Colorado When: Friday, January 21st, 9:30 PM...

Posted by Monterey County Office of Emergency Services on Friday, January 21, 2022

According to Caltrans District 5, "Highway 1 is now closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel." 

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services added that an American Red Cross Shelter will be available at at Carmel Middle School for those being displaced.

ABC10 has reached out to CalFire for information, we have not heard back as of writing.

This is a developing story.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: Misconceptions around "Do Not Resuscitate" orders | Health Beat With Brea Love

In Other News

Should kids in California get a say in their vaccination status?