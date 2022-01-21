Evacuation order in place following brushfire in Monterey County

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services announced the evacuation order Friday night. It's not known how long it will remain in place.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A brushfire near Highway 1 in Monterey County has lead to an evacuation order for those in the area.

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services announced the evacuation order Friday night. It's not known how long it will remain in place.

According to the evacuation order, those in the areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek are asked to leave immediately.

Palo Colorado Fire Evacuation Order/Orden de Evacuación del Incendio Palo Colorado When: Friday, January 21st, 9:30 PM... Posted by Monterey County Office of Emergency Services on Friday, January 21, 2022

According to Caltrans District 5, "Highway 1 is now closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel."

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services added that an American Red Cross Shelter will be available at at Carmel Middle School for those being displaced.

NEW: Video of the #ColoradoFire from Michael Selig in Big Sur



Important to LISTEN to this video. Michael is narrating what he is seeing on this fire.



He said it is growing and moving away from him. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/wEYRqUTUyq — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) January 22, 2022

ABC10 has reached out to CalFire for information, we have not heard back as of writing.

This is a developing story.