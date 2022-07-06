x
California

Fire damages Moore's Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton | Updates

The River Delta Fire District said as a result of the heavy flames, crews protected nearby buildings instead of the restaurant.

ISLETON, Calif — The Moore's Riverboat was damaged on Wednesday morning after it caught fire in Isleton.

On Wednesday at around 4:45 a.m., multiple agencies including the Isleton Fire Department and the River Delta Fire District responded to reports of a commercial structure fire in Isleton. 

According to the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters arrived at the scene, there were heavy flames coming through the roof of the Moore's Riverboat Restaurant. As a result of the heavy flames, crews protected nearby buildings instead of the restaurant.

The River Delta Fire District says no firefighters or residents were injured during the fire. Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the fire.

Credit: Isleton Fire Department
RIVER DELTA FIRE DISTRICT Commercial Structure Fire 7/6/2022, 04:45AM Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant Multiple Agencies...

Posted by River Delta Fire District on Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Credit: River Delta Fire District
