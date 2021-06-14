More than 30 pelicans mutilated on Southern California coast

A total of 32 injured pelicans have been found on the coast between San Clemente and Huntington Beach over the past eight months.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A wildlife nonprofit says more than 30 brown pelicans have been viciously attacked and mutilated along a coastal stretch of Southern California.

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center says at least 22 of the rescued pelicans had their wings broken so severely that bones came through the skin.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the attacks to contact authorities.

More information is expected Wednesday at a news conference by the center and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

