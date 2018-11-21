If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe where more than a foot of snow (31 centimeters) is possible in the upper elevations by Thursday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the northern Sierra. Snow slick roads & periods of whiteout conditions are possible, creating hazardous travel conditions. If you must travel thru the mountains, please be prepared for winter conditions! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9V5TIMccvX — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 21, 2018

The warning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday as the first of a series of storms makes their way into the Sierra.

A series of storms will track over NorCal this week with the first system arriving today! Heavy rain, possible debris flows, mountain snow above 6000 ft & gusty south winds are all expected over the next few days. Make sure to check the forecast & road conditions before traveling pic.twitter.com/HWDbFfWatW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 21, 2018

Six to 15 inches (15 to 38 centimeters) of snow is expected above 7,000 feet with up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) forecast in the lower elevations.

Forecasters warn the combination of snowy weather and heavy holiday traffic could cause travel delays for many hours on area highways.

A winter storm warning also is in effect Wednesday night into Thursday further south in the Mammoth Lakes region.

