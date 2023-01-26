Vacaville named most affordable place to retire in California

Five of the 10 most affordable places to retire in California are in Northern California and near Sacramento.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates.

This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space and how much the average resident spends on monthly groceries and healthcare.

Vacaville's cost to rent was recorded at $1,472.86 with $445.60 estimated to be spent per month on groceries and $452.99 on healthcare.

Citrus Heights rent is slightly higher, but the ranking says monthly healthcare costs come out to an estimated $417.18, about 4% lower than the national average.

Fairfield has the second lowest rent at $1,575.86 and has plenty of ways for residents and their visitors to enjoy their day.

Roseville's monthly healthcare costs sit below the national average and 17% of residents are 65+.

Folsom is a town of history and a high "livability score," but has a higher rent at $1,731.43.

Here's the full ranking:

Vacaville

Citrus Heights

Chula Vista

Fairfield

Burbank

Roseville

Glendale

West Covina

Berkeley

Folsom