Mother: Teachers manipulated child to change gender identity

The small school district in Monterey County placed two teachers on leave last fall following a controversial video.

LOS ANGELES — A mother who claims teachers secretly manipulated her 11-year-old daughter into changing her gender identity and name has filed a legal case against a tiny California school district.

A conservative legal group filed the claim Wednesday against Spreckels Union School District saying it was responsible for extreme and outrageous conduct that led the student on a path toward transitioning as a boy and drove a wedge between mother and child.

The school district had placed two teachers on leave last fall after recordings surfaced of them discussing how to run an LGBTQ club in a conservative community.

The district superintendent declined to discuss the legal claim.

