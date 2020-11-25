40-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into back of car on I-80

CHP officials said the crash happened west of Madison Avenue at around 2 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A 40-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a silver Hyundai Elantra Tuesday on I-80, according to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened west of Madison Avenue around 2:20 p.m.

Authorities believe the motorcyclist was traveling between the #3 and #4 lane of westbound traffic when he crashed into the back of the Hyundai and was ejected from the motorcycle.

He had life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, and first responders took the him to the hospital where he later died around 2:57 p.m.

CHP said there weren't reports of the motorcyclist driving faster than the speed limit.

CHP did not release the identities of those in the crash, but officials did say the motorcyclist was a 40-year-old man from Elk Grove on a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities don't know whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300.

