69-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into vehicle near South Sacramento

The motorcyclist was ejected into the air after crashing into the rear of a Chevrolet near Dillard and Riley Roads on Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A 69-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet near South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The CHP said the crash happened at around 11:40 at Dillard and Riley Roads. The driver of the Chevrolet was stopped behind traffic when 2016 Indian crashed into him, which ejected the motorcyclist into the air.

The names of those involved in the crash were not released by the CHP. Law enforcement doesn't know if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.