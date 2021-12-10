Mountain lion kittens found under picnic table in California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a California veterinary hospital.

Officials say the four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building in Thousand Oaks. Biologists set the kittens up in a makeshift den monitored by cameras, in the hopes that the mother was returning at night. They eventually determined that the mother had either died or abandoned the litter.