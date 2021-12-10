x
Mountain lion kittens found under picnic table in California

Officials say the four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building in Thousand Oaks.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a California veterinary hospital. 

Officials say the four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building in Thousand Oaks. Biologists set the kittens up in a makeshift den monitored by cameras, in the hopes that the mother was returning at night. They eventually determined that the mother had either died or abandoned the litter. 

Two of the kittens were found dead and biologists took the other two to a facility in Orange County.

This image provided by the National Park Service, shows mountain lion kittens that were discovered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 30, 2021. Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table in Southern California are being cared for at a veterinary hospital, authorities said. The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in Thousand Oaks, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. The animals will be temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home can be found for them. (National Park Service via AP)

Read the full AP story here.

