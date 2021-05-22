Solano County Sheriff's Office warns of mountain lions in the area

Solano County Sheriff's officials say that no matter how majestic mountain lions appear, they are still predators hunting for prey in their territory.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Residents are being asked to be on the lookout for mountain lions by Solano County Sheriff's officials after reporting pets and farm animals being killed.

Sheriff's officials say that no matter how majestic mountain lions appear, they are still predators. One way someone could protect themselves is by reducing contact with them as much as possible.

Residents are recommended to protect pets by grouping them with a protective animal, like a herding dog.

Sheriff's are also reminding the public that it is against the law to kill mountain lions without a depredation permit. Even then, they could only kill mountain lions if they could prove that it killed any of their livestock or pets, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Mountain lions are searching for prey and will enter neighborhoods that happened to be their territory. Adult males could establish large territories that could exceed over 100 miles, according to the Associated Press.

