Much warmer weather for the last weekend of March

A shift in the weather pattern will bring dry weather and a warming trend with highs 10-15 degrees above average.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The saying goes "in like a lion, out like a lamb."

However, March came in like a lamb and will exit like a lamb.

Although we saw some rain and snow in the middle of the month, most of March has been unseasonably dry and mild.

This weekend, the weather pattern is shifting back to a stable, warmer outlook. The storm track is moving north, allowing a ridge of high pressure to move in across much of the state resulting in above-average temperatures.

This will bring sunny skies and dry weather. Afternoon high temperatures will be 10-15° above average. Saturday and Sunday highs will come close to 80° for the valley and close to 60° in the Sierra.

Sierra snow will be melting and moving downhill this weekend and over the next couple of months. That means local waterways will be very cold and swift. Local officials are advising extra caution when recreating by the water.

Records this time of year run in the mid to upper 80s, so at this point, it looks like this will not be record-setting heat but it is a reminder we are closing the window of opportunity for cooler and showery weather.

The below-average rain and snow we've had for the second year in a row will result in less water for the dry season.

