CLAYTON, California — Crews using water-dropping aircraft are making progress against multiple wildfires that joined and scorched nearly 700 acres of dry brush in Contra Costa County.

Cal Fire Assistant Chief Michael Borrelli said about six or seven small blazes were reported shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. Those fires, burning off of Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory roads, are collectively called the "Marsh Complex" according to Cal Fire.

Borrelli said no structures are threatened, but esidents were ordered to shelter in place near the town of Clayton. The town is about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office asked that anyone on Marsh Creek Road — between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road to stay where they are and stay alert for updates.

"Go inside, and close all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," the department shared in a Facebook post. "Stay indoors, unless you receive further official instructions."

The fire was 50 percent contained by late morning. The cause is under investigation.

