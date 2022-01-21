x
Murder charge filed in stabbing death at Los Angeles furniture store

A thirty-one-year-old was accused of entering a store in the Hancock Park neighborhood on Jan. 13 and stabbing a 24-year-old.

LOS ANGELES — A man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at a Los Angeles furniture store in a random killing has been charged with murder. 

Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Laval Smith was charged Friday. Smith is a transient with at least a dozen arrests and several convictions in Southern California, South Carolina and North Carolina. 

He's accused of entering a store in the Hancock Park neighborhood on Jan. 13 and stabbing 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer. 

Smith was arrested in Pasadena on Wednesday, a day after authorities identified him as the suspect and offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

