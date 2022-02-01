x
3 children flee LA-area home after apparent murder-suicide on New Year's Day

Authorities say three boys fled a Los Angeles-area home where their mother and her boyfriend died in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. — Authorities say three children fled a Los Angeles-area home where their mother and her boyfriend died in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.

Officials say deputies responding to a domestic violence call at the residence in Temple City found three boys, ages 5 to 11, running toward them around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The boys were not physically hurt. Inside the home, deputies found a 27-year-old woman shot multiple times. 

The man, 28, appeared to have a self-inflicted head wound. Both died at the scene. One of the children made the 911 call.

Read the full story HERE.

