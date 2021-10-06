My Sister's House opening new shelter to support Muslim women and children facing domestic violence

"It's a unique shelter. It has cultural awareness for Muslim women experiencing domestic violence," Executive Director of My Sister's House Nilda Valmores said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — My Sister's House, a Sacramento-based organization that helps Asian and Pacific Islander and other underserved women and children impacted by domestic violence, is opening a shelter to focus on Muslim women and children.

The new Sacramento facility will support up to six people.

"It's a unique shelter. It has cultural awareness for Muslim women experiencing domestic violence, and it's in the northern Central Valley," Executive Director of My Sister's House Nilda Valmores told ABC10. "All Muslim women are welcome, and mothers and their children are allowed to come, even single women escaping abuse."

The shelter will provide an environment that promotes safety and cultural appropriateness for survivors of domestic abuse, according to My Sister's House.

Valmores told ABC10 that all women experiencing abuse can come to the shelter. Young girls who have been emancipated are also welcomed.

"The shelter is short-term, and women are allowed to stay for up to 90 days," Valmores said. "Some women coming to the shelter are immigrant Muslim women."

Services such as counseling and legal assistance will also be provided.

"Women can expect a lot of love and support while staying at the shelter," Valmores said.

Valmores also said that the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District played a big part in starting the shelter and has donated $150k to use over the next three years.

