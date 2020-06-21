Nail salons, tattoo parlors, other personal care services reopen in Sacramento County

The financial burden has serious consequences for these businesses. Some have been forced to raise their prices to stay afloat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County allowed personal care businesses like tattoo parlors, nail salons, massage therapy and other personal care services to reopen Friday.

The Top Coat Nail Salon in Sacramento’s Natomas neighborhood reopened at noon Friday after being closed for three months. The business reopened as soon as the county put out its new safety guidance for reopening.

Owner Lui Nguyen anticipated the guidance from the county and prepared his business to re-open. Ngyuen is also president of the newly formed Sacramento Nail Association, which formed amid the pandemic to represent local nail salons.

“It’s a date that we have been waiting for a long, long time,” Nguyen said.

Capacity at the space is being limited to 40%, waiting areas and retail are closed, everyone is being required to wear a face covering and undergo a temperature check, and plastic barriers separate clients and nail techs.

