Napa man drowns in South Lake Tahoe after being struck by boat propeller

David Castorena, 28, of Napa, apparently drowned after he was struck by a propeller.

South Lake Tahoe Police identified the victim of Monday’s accident as 28-year-old David Castorena of Napa. He was not wearing a life vest when he apparently was trying to get into an inflatable tube tied to the boat and was struck by the propeller.

Emergency crews tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

Rescue teams responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, that two people were in danger in the water a mile from the Lakeshore Marina. The second man was wearing a life vest was rescued without injuries.

According to a press release from Lt. Shannon Laney, this incident is a reminder to boat safely.

"Wear a life vest, refrain from drinking, and boat responsibly," Laney said.

