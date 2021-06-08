Most National Forests reopening early as Eldorado National Forest closure remains in effect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region will end the regional closure order affecting most National Forests in California at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15. The closures end slightly ahead of schedule from the original Sept. 17 date.
However, the emergency closure order for the Eldorado National Forest remains in effect through Sept. 30, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Additional forest-wide closures will also remain in place and will be extended until midnight on Sept. 22 for the following Southern California forests:
- Los Padres
- Angeles
- San Bernardino
- Cleveland
The four National Forests remain closed in Sothern California in addition to some National Forest System lands for public safety due to ongoing wildfires. The Eldorado National Forest emergency closure is a result of the Caldor Fire and the hazards associated with it.
“We are constantly evaluating weather and fire conditions in California, as well as regional and national firefighting resources available to us so that we can ensure the safety of the public and our firefighters,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “Some factors are more favorable now, which is why I decided to end the regional closure order. I want to thank the public and our partners for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.”
Forest Service officials said some of the factors for the decision included an increase of firefighting resource availability, regional weather systems and related climate zones and summer visitation tapering off.
