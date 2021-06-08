Most National Forests reopening early as Eldorado National Forest closure remains in effect

The four National Forests remain closed in Sothern California in addition to some National Forest System lands for public safety due to ongoing wildfires. The Eldorado National Forest emergency closure is a result of the Caldor Fire and the hazards associated with it.



“We are constantly evaluating weather and fire conditions in California, as well as regional and national firefighting resources available to us so that we can ensure the safety of the public and our firefighters,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “Some factors are more favorable now, which is why I decided to end the regional closure order. I want to thank the public and our partners for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.”