National Ice Cream Day deals in California | The best places to grab a scoop

CALIFORNIA, USA — There's arguably no better way to chill out in mid-July than grabbing a celebratory scoop for National Ice Cream Day.
Anyone who likes their ice cream dished out by the pros at Insomnia Cookies or straight from the grocery store will have no shortage of places to cash in on a deal.
Whether you live in Sacramento, Modesto, or Stockton, you should have at least one of these deals near you.
Here's where to get the best deals for National Ice Cream Day.
Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies is offering a BOGO deal. You can buy any cookie sandwich and get the other free. For more information, click HERE.
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market is offering 35% off ice cream & frozen novelties for Prime members. The offer is good until July 28.
Baskin Robbins:
Baskin Robbins will have a deal through DoorDash. You can get a free scoop on orders of $15 or more on July 19 with code BASKINSCOOP. During the entire month of July, app users can also enjoy free delivery from Baskin Robbins. This offer is good only while supplies last.
Yogurtland
Over at Yogurtland, they'll be offering twice the points for Real Rewards members on every takeout order.
Convenience stores:
DoorDash is also offering $5 off orders of $15 or more on an ice cream or frozen dessert through July 19 with the code ICECREAM5OFF on the app. Participating merchants are listed below:
- CVS
- Walgreens
- The Convenience Store
- 7-Eleven
- Wawa
- Casey's
- Hasty Market
- Circle K
- Everyday Essentials Corner Store
- GetGo
- Speedway
- Market On Demand
- Royal Farms
- Holiday Stationstore
- Fast Mart
- ExtraMile
- Fresh Thyme
- Smart & Final