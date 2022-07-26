National Ice Cream Month: Here's how Thrifty became a staple Californian treat

In honor of National Ice Cream Month, the 93-year-old drug store-favorite brand is celebrating by giving away a year's worth of free ice cream.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's most famously unique ice cream company has been catering to the public's sweet tooth for nearly 80 years.

Thrifty, a chain owned by Rite Aid Corporation, is well known for its cylinder-shaped scoops and consistently reasonable prices.

"The iconic cylindrical-shape of our scoops also allows us to visually stand out in a competitive market," Thrifty's General Manager Scott Becsi said. "When it comes to our ingredients, we source from local providers to give our ice cream a delicious, high-quality flavor – without paying the premiums that other chains are charging."

The company began in Southern California in 1929 as Thrifty Drug Store where the Borun brothers began selling what was known as the "poor-man's ice cream" for just 5 cents per scoop.

After steadily becoming the biggest drug store ice cream chain on the West Coast over the next few decades, the company decided to begin making it own ice cream, and purchased a factory in El Monte where Thrifty is still made today.

It wasn't until 1996 when Thrifty Drug Stores would officially go out of business and the ice cream brand would be bought out by Rite Aid for $1.4 billion.

Now, Thrifty is sold in over 500 Rite Aid drug stores with 50 notable flavors along the west coast and has found itself to be one of the last remaining drug store ice cream brands that remains consistent in its quality and price at just $1.99 per scoop.

"Consistency and quality are the most important ingredients in our success," said Becsi. "Between our perfectly uniformed sized scoop so no customer feels shortchanged, our recognizable flavors churning out the same award-winning recipes for 50+ years, and our guaranteed ‘old-timey’ costs, our customers know what they’re getting when they scoop into our ice cream."

Becsi, who's been with the company for over a decade, says Thrifty is running a sweepstakes through July in honor National Ice Cream Month, where ice cream lovers across the country will have the opportunity to win a year of free ice cream.

"Rite Aid has done other Thrifty sweepstakes in this past but this is the first time we’ve done this particular one," Becsi said. "Thrifty is such a beloved brand and so, we wanted to offer this fun reward so that lucky fans can enjoy as much Thrifty as possible for the next year."

You can scoop up the sweet deal by entering online for a chance to win.